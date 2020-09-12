Joint Ventures Reaches Market Cap of $27,855.72 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $27,855.72 and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00121910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00271804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.01612954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00207558 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

