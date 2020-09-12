JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

JPM stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.07. 13,774,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

