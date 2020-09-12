Jupiter Market Cap Reaches $544,239.62 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $544,239.62 and $69,178.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 217.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00121138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00269759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.11 or 0.01609554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00206971 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.