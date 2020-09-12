KARMA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, KARMA has traded 717.1% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $17.40 million and approximately $4.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $33.94 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001962 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.52 or 0.04470077 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

