Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001409 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00121138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00269759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.11 or 0.01609554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00206971 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,846,552 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.