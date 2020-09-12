Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Kusama has a total market cap of $294.47 million and $53.84 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama token can now be purchased for approximately $34.77 or 0.00333184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00123038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00271402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.01614535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00206371 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

