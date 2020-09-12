Lambda Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25.66 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. Lambda has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and $25.66 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lambda has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00121910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00271804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.01612954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00207558 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,539,160 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.