Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. Buys 200,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$11.36. 577,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -16.51. Lundin Gold Inc has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

