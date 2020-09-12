Lympo (LYM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,758.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $57,758.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Allbit, Cobinhood and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Allbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, HADAX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

