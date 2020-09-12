Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

ESNT opened at $37.36 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

