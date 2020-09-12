Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

