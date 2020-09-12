Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4,269.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,278,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $125.70 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,317. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

