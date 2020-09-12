Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.32% of MarineMax worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 75,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 67,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 825.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of HZO opened at $26.18 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,777. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.