Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.55 Million in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Kraton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kraton by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kraton by 933.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.07. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

