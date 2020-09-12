Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.63 Million in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Washington Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 54.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $573.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

