Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Federal Signal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS opened at $31.19 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In related news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.