Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 16,606 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Comerica Bank raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 240,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

