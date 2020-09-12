Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 2,856.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNF. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,350,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 48,403 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $189.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.27. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.