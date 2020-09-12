Marshall Wace LLP Sells 175,367 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Lantheus worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Lantheus by 30.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lantheus by 38.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 42.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 22,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $354,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,765.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,419 shares in the company, valued at $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,547 shares of company stock worth $436,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.91 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

