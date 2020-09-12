Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.40 Million Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZZ. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 863.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 71.6% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cosan alerts:

Shares of CZZ opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Cosan Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZZ. HSBC raised shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.