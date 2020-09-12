Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.62 Million Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Post by 57.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,067,000 after acquiring an additional 570,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Post by 239.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 348,886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 152.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 255,924 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 46.5% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 450,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after acquiring an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 9.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 141,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of POST opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Post’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

