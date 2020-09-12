Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,234 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Masimo by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,449,000 after buying an additional 77,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,500,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $142,463,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 65.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 302,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.63.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $214.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $140.16 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

