MediBloc [ERC20] Market Cap Reaches $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Kryptono, IDEX and Bittrex. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.49 or 0.04914128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00054628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinrail, DEx.top, CPDAX, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Cashierest, Gate.io, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

