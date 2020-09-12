MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $29,142.77 and $4.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.