Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,049 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Medtronic worth $223,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,947. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

