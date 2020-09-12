Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $220,319.87 and approximately $104.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00486734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000684 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,109,739 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

