Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 266,865 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $263,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,936 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 138,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,544.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

