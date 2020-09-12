Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,544.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.35 and its 200 day moving average is $187.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

