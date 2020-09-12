Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $170.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00485877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,056,511,719 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.