Namecoin Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $2,114.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,434.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.47 or 0.02199138 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00770098 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000585 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

