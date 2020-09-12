NevaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $22,656.60 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, NevaCoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. NevaCoin has a market cap of $22,656.60 and $10.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,376,445 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.