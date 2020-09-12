New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $102,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

NYCB opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

