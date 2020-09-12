Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 865.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 326,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,815,000 after acquiring an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,539,000 after acquiring an additional 152,727 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $147.78. 3,933,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.