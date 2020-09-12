Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 26,461 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 29,642,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

