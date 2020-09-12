ODEM 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $161,379.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 11% against the dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $161,379.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.05064999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00054657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

