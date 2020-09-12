Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 551.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $134,908,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $126,278,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $60.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 31.32.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

