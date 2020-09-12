Own 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $465,969.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Own token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Own alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.04905507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00053891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Own

CHX is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Own is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.