Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $126,817.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Paparazzi has a market cap of $1.58 million and $126,817.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00049550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00269700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.01616005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00205664 BTC.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 172,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,812,593 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io.

Paparazzi Token Trading

Paparazzi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

