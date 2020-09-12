Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $91,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,590.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,581.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

