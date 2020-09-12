PayPie Trading Down 28% This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $602,972.06 and $5.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00121407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00271836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.01611859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00208402 BTC.

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

