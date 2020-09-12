Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $124.29 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $124,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

MSFT stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,544.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

