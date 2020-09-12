Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Perspecta worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795.

PRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

