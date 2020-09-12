POA Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $680,941.00 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance and Ethfinex.

POA Network Coin Profile

Get POA Network alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

