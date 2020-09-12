Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $37.51 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

