Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $188,816.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

