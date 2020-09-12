Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0003

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Qredit has a market cap of $215,020.68 and $997.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last week, Qredit has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000390 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006212 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001664 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000182 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

