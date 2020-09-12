Ragnarok Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $5,086.47 and $3.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

