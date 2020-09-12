RealTract Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One RealTract token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. RealTract has a total market cap of $746,578.62 and approximately $457.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00121910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00271804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.01612954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00207558 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.