Remme Price Reaches $0.0025 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Remme has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market cap of $2.50 million and $79,259.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kuna and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit, Kuna and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

