Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,049.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026976 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000784 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 159,189,203 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

